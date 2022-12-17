Share:

LAHORE - Lahore police have arrested a man involved in cas­es of issuing bogus cheques worth Rs 15 million.

Police sources said that one Asif Ali was ar­rested by Gulshan-e-Iqbal police with the help of modern technology. A case of bogus cheque of Rs 10 million was registered against him in Garden Town police station and the second case of Rs 5 million fake cheque was registered against him in Model Town police station. The accused was wanted to the Model Town Police for three years. The arrested accused was handed over to the in­vestigation wing of the police concerned.