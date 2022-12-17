Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to purchase Russian oil on discount rates saying the country is also about to sign a framework agreement for the purchase of LNG distressed cargos from Azerbaijan, refined oil from UAE and piped gas from Turkmenistan. The government is working on a new energy policy which will be finalized in a couple of weeks, which clearly shows from where the energy will come, how it will be supplied to industries, how people will get jobs and how to control inflation, State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said while addressing a press conference here. He said that the Petroleum Division will take the Foreign Office on board regarding the import of Russian crude and refined products on discount rate. The minister was responding to a question regarding Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s stance in the US that Pakistan was not pursuing or receiving Russian oil at a discount rate. It is worth to mention here that a controversy has emerged over the import of Russian oil following a divide in stances between petroleum and foreign ministers. When asked during a press conference about the stance of foreign minister on Russian oil imports, Malik said that he could not listen to the press conference of Bilawal Bhutto. Musadik Malik said that Pakistan was pursuing Russian oil import at discount rates. He further claimed that beside crude, Pakistan will also import petrol and diesel at the maximum possible discount from Russia. The Minister added that Bilawal Bhutto was factually correct that Pakistan was not receiving oil from Russia. However, when the Minister was told that Bilawal has also said that they are not pursing the purchase of oil from Russia, the minister said that there may be some confusion over the technical aspects of the purchase of Russian crude, he added. “This is some technical confusion which we will addressed,” the minister added. His ministry will take the FO on board and will clear all misperceptions to foreign office in this regard, Musadik said. The minister further added that the Pakistani ambassador in Russia was also part of the negotiations with Russia on oil import. He said that the visit to Russia had been very positive regarding crude oil imports from Russia. There are eight types of crude oil in Russia, two of which can be refined in Pakistan, he said, adding that PRL and PARCO have expressed their willingness to refine Russian crude oil. He said that Pakistan will import Russian oil at discount rates which would reduce the cost of energy in the country. The Minister said that Russia will also supply petrol and diesel to Pakistan, he said, adding that lower energy prices will reduce the cost of production, transportation and storage of everything, which will also lower commodity prices. A delegation of the Inter-Governmental Commission headed by the Russian Energy Minister will visit Pakistan in the second week of January to discuss matters related to the import of crude oil, diesel and petrol. He said that they are also negotiating government to government contract for the purchase of LNG with Azerbaijan for the purchase of LNG. Under the arrangement the Azeri Company Socar will offer distressed LNG cargoes to Pakistan at cheaper rate. If the rate of the distressed cargo is acceptable to Pakistan, the deal will be done otherwise it will be rejected. Pakistan had already received offer for the supply of one distressed LNG Cargo for supply on December 14, however, since both the LNG terminals were busy receiving LNG vessels under a long-term contract, therefore, it was not taken, the minister added. The framework agreement with Azerbaijan is in final stage, and will be finalized in weeks or may be in a month, the minister informed. Pakistan is also negotiating the purchase of refined HSD and Petrol from the United Arab Emirates, Musadik maintained. He said that Pakistan is also revisiting piped gas import from Turkmenistan. Under the project Pakistan will also import 1.3 billion cubic feet per day gas through the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas pipeline project with Turkmenistan. A strategic cell has been established in the Petroleum Division for the progress on TAPI, the minister added. Musadik said that the situation of gas supply in October, November and half of December was better in comparison with the same period of previous year as more gas was supplied during last year. Similarly, he said that more gas will be available in January as well. The production of indigenous gas is decreasing at the rate of 10pc per annum. He said that one additional cargo in January and February has been arranged from Qatar. Apart from this, SNGPL has arranged for the supply of LPG to gas consumers. As many as 20,000 tonnes of LPG is being procured, and a framework agreement with Azerbaijan regarding gas is expected to be signed soon. He said that a cell had been established in the Ministry of Petroleum to review the implementation of energy projects. He said that Pakistan had also discussed the issue of getting crude oil from Kazakhstan through a pipeline. He also ruled out differences over Reko Diq Project saying that all the stakeholders were at the same page.