LAHORE - PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi is on a mission to persuade the PTI leaders to delay the dissolution of Punjab Assembly as PTI chairman Imran Khan is all set to announce a precise date for dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK provinces at a public rally in Lahore today, it has been learnt. Barring a few, the junior Elahi is learnt to have convinced several PTI leaders to delay the dissolution of Punjab Assembly till February next year on the plea that Punjab coalition should be given some time to complete the development projects to strengthen its foothold in the province. Sources said that the PTI chief Imran Khan and party’s senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry have been hard to convince in this regard though they did not disagree in principle with the arguments put forward by Moonis Elahi. In his meetings with different PTI leaders including Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi and Asad Qaisar, Moonis has also been presenting the argument that the PML-N will take advantage of the planned political move and resort to victimization of PTI leaders as it did during the brief stint of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister. Moonis has had two meetings with the PTI chairman Imran Khan in the last couple of days which remained inconclusive. In a last-ditch effort to save the Punjab Assembly from dissolution, the PML-Q leader also remained in contact with several PTI leaders on Friday as well. Reportedly, Moonis is also insisting on a seat adjustment formula with the PTI before the dissolution of the assemblies. He is demanding a lion’s share in both provincial and national seats in the newly created Gujrat division and some districts in south Punjab. Meanwhile, PTI Vice- President Fawad Chaudhry Friday said that Imran Khan was firm in his decision to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies on Saturday (Today) and there should be no ambiguity about it. Talking to the media here after a party meeting, Fawad said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his counterpart in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will participate in the historic rally to be held at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk tomorrow (Today). “The date for the dissolution of the assemblies will be announced in the presence of the Punjab and KP chief ministers”.