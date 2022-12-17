Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan People’s Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar yesterday announced to quit the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party. Khokhar made this announcement in a television interview and expressed ‘best wishes’ for the PPP. The development comes more than a month after the former Senator formally submitted his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Taking to twitter, he had written: “Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which were far beyond my imagination”. Khokhar, however, has rejected speculations about his political future, adding: “Let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence.” He resigned from the post after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political positions. Khokhar, who resigned as PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson in December 2020, has been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming a state minister in April. As a political worker, Khokhar said, he cherishes his right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.