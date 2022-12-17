Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued detailed verdict on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal’s acquittal in Narowal Sports City reference.

The detailed verdict issued on Saturday declared that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had exceeded its authority by filing a case of abuse of power against Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The verdict further stated that the allegations of abuse of power were baseless and Mr Iqbal was not involved in any corrupt practice. The court further said no such material was presented that would have justified the arrest of the PML-N leader. Corruption is directly related to fraud, bribery and cheating, and the mere misuse of authority, no matter how serious it is, is not corruption.