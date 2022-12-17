Share:

LAHORE-NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik has inaugurated a new special NADRA Center on Abbott Road for issuance of succession certificates in Lahore region. In this regard, Chairman Nadra made a visit of Special NADRA Center Abbott Road For issuance of succession certificates. DG NADRA Lahore Region Major (R) Syed Saqlain Abbas Bukhari and other NADRA officers and staff were also present with him.

According to the NADRA spokesperson, in this recently completed modern NADRA Center, male and female citizens are provided guidance and all necessary facilities under one roof from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday for the issuance of succession certificates and letters of administration only.

While earlier, a special succession Certificate Center is already operating in Khayaban Jinnah Sector DHA.

Speaking at the special opening ceremony held on this occasion, chairman Nadra said that recently by introducing digital system of succession Certificate and Letter of Administration, not only the burden of the courts has been reduced, but male and female citizens have also been given legal inheritance rights in a short period of time. This is a revolutionary step towards justice. Earlier, Chairman NADRA visited various departments of this new and modern one-window NADRA center for inheritance services and reviewed and appreciated the performance of NADRA staff engaged in serving the citizens.