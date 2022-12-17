Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the nation rendered great sacrific­es for peace and stability in the country.

In a message on the completion of eight years of the mishap of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar, the CM said, “Thanks to the sacrifices made for peace, today we are living in a peaceful environment.”

“We salute the innocent martyrs of APS and their families,” he said, adding that the APC tragedy united the entire nation against terrorism.

Paying homage to the martyrs, the CM said, “The nation stands by the se­curity forces to end terrorism. Decem­ber 16 will always be remembered as the darkest day in the country, while the pain of APC martyrs is still alive in our hearts.”