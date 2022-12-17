Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said the nation sa­lutes great sacrifices

of the Army Public School (APS) martyrs. In his message on the anniversary of mar­tyrs of the Army Public School Peshawar, he said that the martyrs of APS united Pakistani nation against terror­ism. The December 16 would always remind us of the great sacri­fices of the martyrs of Army Public School and the nation would always remember the everlasting sacrifices of the children and teachers of Army Pub­lic School, he added.

The CM said that children laid the foun­dation of a safe and peaceful Pakistan with their precious blood, adding small flowers offered their precious lives for a great cause.

Parvez Elahi reiter­ated that the great sac­rifices of the martyred children gave new cour­age and determination to the nation.