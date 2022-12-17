Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has directed the concerned departments to prepare an early comprehensive plan to address the possible shortage of water in reservoirs due to less than normal rainfall this winter. A meeting of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik. Officials from Ministry of Food Security, Ministry of Railways, Meteorological Department, Federal Flood Commission (FFC), National Highway Authority (NHA), National Institute of Health (NIH) and National Information Technology Board (NITB) participated in the meeting. The federal departments informed the forum about the progress made so far in terms of rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood affected areas. Officials of the Meteorological Department said that less than normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country during this month, while normal rainfall may occur in January 2023. NDMA chief directed that in view of this situation, comprehensive planning should be ensured in advance to remove the possible shortage of water in the reservoirs. The forum was informed about the progress regarding the restoration and reconstruction of the communication system in the flood affected areas by the Ministry of Railways and NHA officials. NDMA chairman directed that in the reconstruction projects, special attention should be given to the ability to bear the damage of natural calamities and sustainable structures. Officials of the National Health Institute told the meeting that there has been a significant reduction in various epidemic diseases in the flood-affected areas, while the process of vaccination against various diseases is also ongoing.