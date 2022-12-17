Share:

LAHORE - Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints Black scored wins in Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday. Juan Cruz Greguol shone in the first match of the day by hammering a double hat-trick in Newage Cables/Master Paints’ 9-3 victory over Barry’s/DS Polo. Farooq Amin Sufi bnaged in a brace and Adnan Jalil Azam hit one for the winners. Rulo Trotz hit two goals and Usman Haye one for the losers. Manuel Carranza’s carnage carried the glory for Master Paints Black, who beat Diamond Paints 7-6 in second match of the day. Carranza fired in fabulous four goals for the winning team while Syed Aun Mohammad Rizvi struck brace and Sufi Amir hit one. Ahmed Ali Tawana scored four goals and Hamza Ejaz and Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) hit one each for Diamond Paints.