The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday rejected statement of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and said no verbosity could hide the crimes of the “Saffron terrorists” in India.

The Foreign Office said the Indian government, with its latest statement, had tried to hide behind subterfuge and canard to conceal the realities of the 2002 Gujarat massacre.

“It is a shameful story of mass killings, lynching, rape and plunder. The fact of the matter is that the masterminds of the Gujarat massacre have escaped justice and now hold key government positions in India”, the statement added. It also said Hindutva, the political ideology of the BJP, had given rise to a climate of hate, divisiveness and impunity in the neighbouring country.

“The culture of impunity is now deeply embedded in Hindutva-driven polity in India. The acquittal of the mastermind and perpetrators of the heinous attack on Delhi-Lahore Samjhota Express, that killed 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil, demonstrates the massacre of justice under the RSS-BJP dispensation.”

The ministry further said the intimidation and demonisation of religious minorities got official patronage in states across India and Hindutva supremacists had been unleashed to exercise cow vigilantism, ransack places of worship, and attack religious congregations. “As it peddles a fictitious narrative of victimhood, India is itself a perpetrator of repression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a sponsor and financier of terrorist groups in South Asia”, the FO said.

Pakistan further said the statement of India’s MEA was also a reflection of the country’s growing frustration over its failure. “After being unable to prevent Pakistan’s exit from FATF Grey List in October and international recognition of Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, India is desperately using international platforms to advance its agenda to defame and target Pakistan.”

For a country with a grandiose vision about itself and its place in the world, India is following a policy of pettiness towards its neighbours, the FO said.