ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has observed that regularisation is basic right of the teachers who have been in service for 10 to 15 years at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was held here at Parliament House on Friday with Senator Irfan Siddiqui in chair. Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed displeasure over the absence of FDE DG from the meeting. One of the affected teachers apprised the committee that instead of regularising the services of daily-wage teachers, the government announced 525 teaching posts in different grades. He termed this act of FDE as a criminal act and advised the affectees to provide all the relevant documents to the committee and directed the ministry to come up with definite answer to this pertinent issue in the next meeting. Chairman Committee directed that the secretary and relevant minister must ensure their presence in the next meeting of the committee. While discussing the point of public importance raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi relating to delay in examination of law at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Mansoor Akbar Kundi, BZU VC stated that the Supreme Court had restricted the university from conducting the examination. However, Senator Irfan Siddiqui maintained that there is nothing of this sort mentioned in the Supreme Court’s 25th November order. The Senate Committee recommended the university to conduct the examination of law students within a week and report back to the committee. Furthermore, the Senate committee deliberated on the Bill titled ‘The Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill-2022’. Officials of the HEC apprised the committee that the Subject ‘Computer Science’ has already been made mandatory by the government and it has also been incorporated in the National Curriculum. The committee deferred the deliberations on the bill till the next meeting. Moreover, the committee also discussed the Bill titled ‘The Al-Ala University Bill-2022’ moved by Senator Sarfraz Bugti. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC informed the committee that no individual has submitted any feasibility report to HEC for the establishment of the said university which is considered to be a standard practice. The chair directed the representatives of the university to complete all the procedural requirements with HEC and deferred the deliberations till the next meeting. The meeting was attended by Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and other relevant officers were also in attendance.