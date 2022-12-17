Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday while hitting out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that not dates but courage is needed to dissolve assemblies.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday after the PTI chairman announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 23 (Friday), she alleged that Imran Khan is trying to divert the attention from Toshakhana and foreign funding case.

Launching a tirade against the former PM, Aurangzeb asked why was he [Imran Khan] offering extension when former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa was doing everything.

Imran Khan has nothing to do with the public and democracy, she added.