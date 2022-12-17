Share:

ISLAMABAD-While continuing with its mission to ensure health facilities to the local communities, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in collaboration with the Fatimid Foundation, has laid the foundation of a thalassemia center in Dera Ismail Khan.

The OGDCL CSR department is striving to improve the livelihood of the communities through welfare initiatives in various sectors. Keeping in view locals’ demands for health facilities, CSR has given maximum importance to health in recent years.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division along with other local notables and representatives of OGDCL and Fatimid Foundation attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the OGDCL-Fatimid Centre in Dera Ismail Khan. OGDCL will bear the construction cost of the building, and the project will be ready in one year.