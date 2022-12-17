Share:

QUETTA - Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) was providing high-quality educational services in Balochistan.

This was said by Regional Direc­tor OPF Manzoor Hussain Kireu on Friday while addressing the annual examination ceremony of OPF Public School Quetta, here.

He said the provision of quality edu­cation to the children of overseas Paki­stanis and children of other citizens of Balochistan would be continued.

He said the parents should play their role together with teachers for the improvement of children’s edu­cation and the performance of stu­dents could be improved only with the mutual cooperation of parents and teachers.

Principal OPF Public School Quet­ta Farzana Shah also spoke on this occasion. The speakers said that OPF Public School Quetta was one of the quality educational institu­tions of Balochistan.

The school established in 1989 would now soon extend its educa­tional efforts up to Intermediate level and would provide higher edu­cation opportunities to the children of overseas Pakistanis up to college.