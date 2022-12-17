Share:

LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that people-to-people contact between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will promote bilat­eral political and trade relations.

Addressing as the chief guest at the 31st Independence Day of Kazakh­stan and the inaugural ceremony of Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan here on Friday, he said that a del­egation of Kazakh parliamentarians visited Pakistan on his invitation re­cently. He said that exchange of visits would be helpful in increasing trade between the two countries. He said that the country wanted to strength­en its relations with the Central Asian states in every field like trade, business, security and culture.

The speaker said that Pakistani parliament would also support bilat­eral cooperation with Kazakhstan. He said that parliament would play its role to strengthen people-to-peo­ple relations and mutual friendship. He expressed his hope that joint future of both countries would be bright. He congratulated Kazakhstan on its 31st Independence Day.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party Parlia­mentary Party leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, in his speech said that people-to-peo­ple contacts between two nations were very important as such rela­tions sustained forever whereas governments changed after ev­ery few years. He said that Ka­zakhstan friendship group of the parliament would play important role in bilateral relationships of the both nations. He explained the struggle for democracy in the country and appreciated Kazakh­stan for its efforts for democratic environment. He said that the na­tion would have to bring back the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed about true democracy.

Kazakhstan Ambassador for Pakistan Yarzhan Kistafin thanked the participants for joining the celebrations of Independence Day. He assured that he would work for more strengthening the bilateral relationships with Pakistan and thanked the nation for recognising Kazakhstan at first in the world. He said that today was also the an­niversary of the bilateral relation­ships between the two nations