Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will hold a key meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan who is expected to announce the final date for the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday.

The PTI is in power in KP while it is ruling Punjab through a coalition government which is led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) as result of a political deal. Mr Khan has admitted that the Punjab chief minister sought a delay of three to four months in assemblies dissolution but, at the same time, asserted that Mr Elahi would follow his decision.

Moonis Elahi and other party leaders would also attend the meeting which is seen as important as the PML-Q seeks assurance of a bigger share in the next general election in return of dissolving the Punjab Assembly. A day earlier, Moonis called on Mr Khan at his Zaman Park residence and demanded seat adjustment in more than two dozen constituencies with the PTI in next elections. He told the PTI chief that the PML-Q sought a share of 25 general seats in Punjab. He asserted that an agreement should be finalised before the dissolution of assemblies.

Earlier this week, Mr Khan said he would announce a final date about dissolution of the assemblies on Dec 17 at a public rally in Lahore as he aims at putting pressure on the coalition government in the Centre to call early elections in the country.