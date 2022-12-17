Share:

Nuclear weapons offer us nothing but a balance of terror, and a balance of terror is still terror.

–George Wald

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was created in 1957in response to the fears and anxieties generated by the discovery of nuclear technology and its vast applications. The genesis of the agency was President Eisenhower’s ‘Atoms for Peace; address in the general Assembly of the UN in 1953. The agency is strongly linked to nuclear technology and its many applications, however controversial they may be. President Eisenhower’s ideas shaped the statute that was further approved by 81 other nations. The agency’s mandate is to work with all member states and their partners to promote the safe, secure and peaceful development of nuclear technology and to prevent the line from being crossed at which point nuclear development becomes rather detrimental for mankind.