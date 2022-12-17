Share:

RAWALPINDI-In celebration of the vibrant Pearl-Continental culture, Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi is hosting PINDI EATS from 16th-18th December, 3:00-11:00 pm. Sponsored by D1 Capital Park City and WonderWorld, PINDI EATS is a family-oriented food and music festival aiming to bring people together through the collective love of good food, fun-filled activities, and great music.

The festival was inaugurated by Saqib Mannan, Commissioner Rawalpindi, on Friday, in the presence of Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hashoo Group, Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, General Manager, Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi, and Muhammad Farooq Dar, Chairman D1.

The beautiful outdoor setting, coupled with delicious food offerings from our acclaimed hotels, includes Dumpukht from Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore, Kashmiri Cuisine from Pearl-Continental Hotel Muzzafarabad, Khyber Hujra from Pearl-Continental Hotel Bhurban, Tai-Pan, Jason’s Steak House and Bukhara from Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi.

Along with delicious cuisines, there will be live performances by Rahim Shah, Drum Circle and also a Qawali Night. Other activities will include a jumping castle, face painting and a magic show for children. The tickets for the event will be available at the Front Desk, Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi, throughout the weekend.