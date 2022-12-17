Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to provide maximum relief to people keeping in view tough economic situation and rising price hike stating that economic relief measures should also be projected so that masses may know about government’s efforts. The prime minister issued these directives while chairing PML-N senior party leaders meeting at PM Office in Islamabad on Friday. PM Shehbaz Sharif took strong notice of the news circulating of Pakistan going to default and directed party leadership to refute this in the media and give a positive picture of the economy. PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed party leaders to project positive image of the government in the public meetings. “When PDM took over the government, Pakistan was on the verge of default, however present coalition government through its swift decision moved Pakistan out of economic danger”, Shehbaz Sharif told the meeting. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed that housing societies and residential buildings equipped with modern facilities should be constructed in the real estate sector of the federal capital for overseas Pakistanis. He was chairing a high-level meeting on Friday regarding investment in the housing sector of Islamabad for overseas Pakistanis. Senior officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the prime minister on the prospects of investment by overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector. The Prime Minister further directed that experts with experience and good reputation should be hired in the construction of these housing units. He said the government would make no compromise on the quality of development projects in federal capital and called for projects’ completion before the deadline. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan is following investor-friendly policies. Welcoming Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris and his delegation on Friday, Prime Minister said government will provide all possible facilities to foreign investors. The prime minister further said Pakistan has enormous investment opportunities in diverse sectors including information technology and natural resources which foreign investment companies can take advantage of. Speaking on this occasion, Naguib Sawiris expressed his interest to expand investment portfolio of his business group in Pakistan, especially in the mining sector. Meanwhile, Adviser on National Heritage and Culture Division Engineer Amir Muqam called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday and discussed the country’s political situation. They also discussed matters pertaining to National Heritage and Culture Division. Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday. They discussed overall political situation in the country. ‘One voice against terrorism’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said December 16, when terrorists committed barbarity against the children of Army Public School (APS) eight years ago, is a reminder for the entire nation to be one voice against terrorism. “The Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs,” the prime minister said in a tweet. Prime Minister Sharif said the day is to pay respect to the martyrs of APS tragedy and share the grief of their families. “This day is a message to the whole world that Pakistan has made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism,” he said. The prime minister vowed to continue fight against terrorism and extremism.