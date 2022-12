Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League (N) workers’ conventions will be held today in Kasur, Sheikhupura and Swat. In a tweet, she said that Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Malik Ahmad Khan would address at Children’s Park, Khadian Khas at Kasur at 3 pm. She said Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif would address the workers at Chitti Kothi, Sheikhupura at 4 pm. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister’s Adviser Amir Muqam will address the workers’ convention in Swat at 3:20pm.