islamabad - The islamabad capital police khidmat markaz facilitated 126,080 citizens with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, foreigners registration, registration of tenants and domestic servants, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the direction of inspector General of Police (iGP) islamabad dr akbar Nasir Khan, islamabad capital police is taking all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of islamabad. islamabad capital police khidmat markaz has provided several services to the citizens including issuance of 16,210 character certificates, 26,563 general police verification reports, 9,855 reports of missing documents, registration of 9,659 vehicles, and 42,552 foreigners registration services during the ongoing year. Police mobile facilitation van service has also been working while various khidmat markaz in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, bani Gala, swan Garden, Khanna and at different police stations were also facilitating the citizens. Well-trained staff has been appointed. The staff is providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. such steps would improve the trust of people in the police. meanwhile, islamabad capital police have arrested 13 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last five days, he added. He said that, following the special directions of inspector General of Police (iGP) islamabad dr. akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes. While all sdPOs and sHOs were directed to launch a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders. during the crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, islamabad capital police various teams arrested 13 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last five days. iGP islamabad said that, no one is above the law and arrests those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities. safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of islamabad capital police. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard.