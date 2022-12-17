Share:

In Pakistan, the main mode of public transport is the bus, and suitable for people who have no other choice instead of this. People have to walk a long distance to reach the bus stop. Since the frequency of the buses in the area is low, people have to wait for thirty minutes to one hour. At times, buses do not even stop.

The worst affected are the school children and office goers. As they are left with no other option than to hire expensive private modes of transport, such as private auto rickshaws, taxis, etc. Buses are always overcrowded. They are so jam-packed that many passengers face difficulty in boarding them.

What is more shocking is the indifferent attitude of the drivers and conductors, who sometimes cause inconvenience to the passengers by talking back and using indecent language. Authorities should cooperate with the public in these situations as they are our daily basis problems.

MUHAMMAD HUZAIFA SABIR,

Karachi.