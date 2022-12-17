Share:

Procrastination is the habit of delaying a task or an activity until a later date. The habit of procrastinating and doing things is one of the worst habits of a person. People tend to be slothful to put off the finishing of a piece of work and implementation of a plan till another time. One of the major reasons for procrastination is slothfulness.

When a person is indulged in luxuries and slothfulness, it blunts his edge and urges for action. When a person starts fearing the outcome of the task, he tends to procrastinate the task for a later date. Other factors for procrastinating work for a later date are low self-esteem, weak determination, less focus and distraction, and impulsiveness.

Although procrastination is a normal part of life for us, it can be extremely difficult. Procrastination fades, and you need to be in control. One way to stop procrastinating is to turn a dreadful task into smaller steps. If a task is too difficult, we often put it off. But if the work is depleted, then we can deal with it one step at a time without frustration. You can also create a detailed timetable or timeline of some sort to help you with the steps. The key is not to become too preoccupied with the mundane things of life.

We are all victims of procrastination. As long as it doesn’t interfere with your entire system, take a break and go back to work!

HAFSA KHAN,

Karachi.