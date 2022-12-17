Share:

GUJRANWALA - Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen Friday said that the ‘imported government’ completely failed to manage the economy. “We were forced out of the house and now they are asking how to run the house.” “During our tenure, there was a six percent growth, which has gone negative today. At present, the economy in the country is not being managed, dollar crisis has arisen in the country, exports are negative, LCs are not open, airlines are not getting money,” the PTI leader said. He expressed these views while addressing a conference organised under the auspices of Pakistan Trade Bodies Business Council titled “Effects of Political Instability on Economy” here in Gujranwala. On this occasion, former federal minister Hammad Izhar, well-known economist Muzamil Aslam, president Chamber Faisal Ayub, former presidents Chamber Malik Zaheerul Haq, Umar Ashraf Mughal, Rana Shahzad Hafeez, former senior vice presidents Sheikh Irfan Sohail, Anwar Aslam, Naushad Rajput, Zain Ashraf Mughal, Osman Ashraf, Ali Ashraf Mughal, President Chamber of Gujarat Sikandar Ashfaq and other speakers also addressed the conference. Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen further said that the PTI government adopted a policy of giving relief to the common man during its tenure and provided all possible relief to the people, while the current government pushed the people into the mire of inflation.