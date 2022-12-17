Share:

PESHAWAR - A test of nerves has started on the political scene in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies. Currently, most of the lawmakers are not in favour of the assembly dissolution plan. However, PTI chairman Imran Khan has announced to take a final decision on this issue soon, as he has already started a campaign for announcement of elections in the country. During separate interaction with The Nation, several MPAs of various political parties have said that they did not support the idea of assembly dissolution and some have even hinted at challenging the dissolution in the court of law. Now there can be a number of scenes with regard to the dissolution talk. The first one is that even PTI leadership do not really want the dissolution as they will lose the power of assemblies they are now holding and there is no guarantee whether or not they will be able to win the coming elections. A second outcome is the no-confidence against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in KP, in case the PTI attempts to dissolve the assembly. According to political circles, there are MPAs in the PTI ranks who have been in contact with various political parties and it is possible that they may ditch the party on the dissolution decision. It is also not necessary for the PTI lawmakers to openly vote against the chief minister but they can skip casting vote on voting day. A third outcome can be the governor rule, which the federal government may impose in the province if the PTI attempts to dissolve the house. The governor rule option can be used by the federal government in case the federation gets extension in its rule citing certain key projects to be completed in the interests of the country. However, representatives of various political parties think that the governor rule is less likely and that the option of no-trust against the chief minister is more likely in case of the dissolution bid. There are some MPAs who even believe that instead of sitting in the current assembly, they would like to get involved in politics and prepare for the next elections. On the other hand, some of the party MPAs publicly declare that they would abide by the decision of PTI chairman Imran Khan, come what may. However, political circles state that even a number of PTI lawmakers are not in favour of the dissolution plan. And even if the assemblies in KP and Punjab are dissolved and elections are again held in the two provinces only, it would also prove to be a loss-making business since it would consume huge money. Another possibility is that the PTI allows the assemblies to run, instead of dissolution, as the latter idea is neither favourable to PTI, nor other parties’ leadership. Because even in case of dissolution, the PTI will lose power they are holding currently, with no guarantee to win the next elections, while the other parties also like the ongoing assemblies to complete tenure instead of early elections. Also, if the PTI decides to take the path of protests, it can be a difficult option for them. Now a question mark hangs over the future of the provincial assembly. But an anatomy of the prevailing situation leads one to the conclusion that PTI is stuck between a rock and hard place, and the only safe option for them is that they let the assemblies complete the ongoing tenure, instead of coming onto roads for protests and attempting the dissolution.