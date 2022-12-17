Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Friday with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair accorded ap­proval to various develop­ment projects for Lahore as it took up a 34-point agenda covering a wide range of ad­ministrative matters.

The meeting accorded approv­al to complete the underground Masstransit system for Lahore besides incorporating under­ground blue-line and purple-line and Masstransit project in the An­nual Development Programme.

Approval was also accorded during the meeting to decrease 50 percent tax in the unit rates of ownership rights for giving land to the landless farmers in Cho­listan. The landless farmers of Cholistan and agriculture will be greatly benefitted with this step of the Punjab government. Ap­proval was also granted to grant exemption in value-added tax for the ambassadors and consulates.

The CM Parvez Elahi stated that he did not want to ruin Lahore like Shehbaz Sharif did and would introduce the underground train system. He said Blue-line, Purple-line and Masstransit project will be launched with the coopera­tion of Asian Development Bank adding that this project will be built on BOT basis and not a single penny of Punjab govern­ment will be spent on it. “Under­ground Masstransit system will be built from Valencia to Kalma Chowk, Liberty Chowk, Data Dar­bar up to Airport while eight big stations of the Orange Line will also be developed.

The cabinet also granted ap­proval to the P&D Board and Transport Department to hold negotiations for getting tech­nical assistance and financing with the Asian Development Bank. The Punjab cabinet ac­corded approval to make induc­tions in the health department from grade 5 to grade 15 and make contract inductions in the PKLI Lahore. Principle decision was also taken to induct teach­ers on 600 vacant posts in order to overcome shortage of teach­ers in colleges.

The cabinet also accorded approval to lift the ban on mak­ing inductions in Government College University Faisalabad. Approval was also accorded to provide cancer treatment facili­ties in Children Hospital Lahore along with hospitals of Faisala­bad and Gujrat. Approval was also granted during the cabinet meeting to introduce latest ever cancer treatment cyber knife technology and introduced Lin­ear Accelerator for cancer treat­ment in the for the hospitals of Gujrat and Faisalabad and Chil­dren Hospital Lahore.

The chief minister apprised that a cardiology hospital will be established in Sargodha and the number of beds will be in­creased in the Faisalabad cardi­ology hospital. The Punjab cab­inet also accorded approval to establish a new tehsil Wohwa in the new district Taunsa.