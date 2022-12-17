LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Friday with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair accorded approval to various development projects for Lahore as it took up a 34-point agenda covering a wide range of administrative matters.
The meeting accorded approval to complete the underground Masstransit system for Lahore besides incorporating underground blue-line and purple-line and Masstransit project in the Annual Development Programme.
Approval was also accorded during the meeting to decrease 50 percent tax in the unit rates of ownership rights for giving land to the landless farmers in Cholistan. The landless farmers of Cholistan and agriculture will be greatly benefitted with this step of the Punjab government. Approval was also granted to grant exemption in value-added tax for the ambassadors and consulates.
The CM Parvez Elahi stated that he did not want to ruin Lahore like Shehbaz Sharif did and would introduce the underground train system. He said Blue-line, Purple-line and Masstransit project will be launched with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank adding that this project will be built on BOT basis and not a single penny of Punjab government will be spent on it. “Underground Masstransit system will be built from Valencia to Kalma Chowk, Liberty Chowk, Data Darbar up to Airport while eight big stations of the Orange Line will also be developed.
The cabinet also granted approval to the P&D Board and Transport Department to hold negotiations for getting technical assistance and financing with the Asian Development Bank. The Punjab cabinet accorded approval to make inductions in the health department from grade 5 to grade 15 and make contract inductions in the PKLI Lahore. Principle decision was also taken to induct teachers on 600 vacant posts in order to overcome shortage of teachers in colleges.
The cabinet also accorded approval to lift the ban on making inductions in Government College University Faisalabad. Approval was also accorded to provide cancer treatment facilities in Children Hospital Lahore along with hospitals of Faisalabad and Gujrat. Approval was also granted during the cabinet meeting to introduce latest ever cancer treatment cyber knife technology and introduced Linear Accelerator for cancer treatment in the for the hospitals of Gujrat and Faisalabad and Children Hospital Lahore.
The chief minister apprised that a cardiology hospital will be established in Sargodha and the number of beds will be increased in the Faisalabad cardiology hospital. The Punjab cabinet also accorded approval to establish a new tehsil Wohwa in the new district Taunsa.