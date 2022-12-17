Share:

After days of speculation, anticipation, and apprehension that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s "final" plan to dissolve two provincial assemblies could face long delay, the deposed premier and PTI chief Imran Khan announced to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 23 (Friday).

Imran Khan while addressing the PTI supporters via video link from his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park flanked by the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood said that “I want to inform the people about why I decided to dissolve the two provincial assemblies.”

"In this country, until free and fair elections don t take place [...] fears will still remain that the country might sink," he continued.

‘Govt may delay general elections beyond October 2023’

Rebuking the incumbent government, Imran said unemployment and inflation were on the rise and foreign confidence in the country had eroded, leading to investments drying up.

He went on to say that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government had no plan to improve the country’s image and economy, adding that they came to power just to get “NRO 2”.

The PTI chief took a jibe at the ruling alliance and claimed that all their money and business and children are abroad, adding that they [incumbent rulers] are living a luxurious life after looting the nation’s money.

“For the first time in his life, I fear that the corrupt gang imposed on the country was taking the nation toward destruction,” he added.

“You can ask any industrialist, labour, and farmer; their finances cannot be managed amid the ongoing economic situation," Imran continued.

He said that over 750,000 Pakistani left the country after being disappointed by the state of the country.

Imran Khan expressed his concerns saying that the ruling coalition might not hold general elections even in October 2023.

Slamming the Electoral watchdog’s Sikandar Sultan Raja , the PTI chief said that "The election commission is conniving with them. A very dishonest man is involved with them, who will tell them ways to delay elections.”