The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has sent a summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office regarding the change of the reigns of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), replacing Najam Sethi with Ramiz Raja as its chairman.

According to reliable sources, former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi is a strong candidate for this hot slot in the Pakistan Cricket Board and it is also likely that Ramiz Raja and entire his company, which run the PCB affairs and the national cricket teams excellently in the media only (nothing practically) will be shown the doors by Najam Sethi, who knows well how to run the board in befitting and professional manner.

Earlier, Sethi also met PM Shehbaz in Lahore, where he received the green signal for the role from the premier. It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.

Raja is Pakistan’s 18th Test and 12th ODI captain and played 255 international matches in which he scored 8,674 runs in the period from 1984 to 1997. He has previously served the PCB as its Chief Executive from 2003-2004, has represented Pakistan on the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee and presently sits on the MCC World Cricket Committee.

The 60-year-old has also been a successful broadcaster with the world’s leading cricket networks and is widely regarded as the voice of Pakistan cricket. Raja is only the fourth former Pakistan international cricketer to head the PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

Sethi stepped down as PCB Chairman in 2018 when Imran Khan was sworn in as the prime minister. He was appointed on a three-year term in 2017, however, his sour relationship with Khan resulted in his early exit. Sethi also worked as PCB Chairman in 2013 and 2014.

The restoration of PCB's 2014 constitution is also likely to be approved by PM Shehbaz, which will pave the way for the return of departmental cricket in the country. As a result, the 2019 constitution of the PCB will be repealed.