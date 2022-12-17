Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawat police have registered a rape case against a police officer and two cops on complaint of a girl and began investigation, informed sources on Friday. The case was registered on complaint of nabila Younas, a resident of lahore, under section 376 of ppC against aSi Raja Saeed akmal, afzaal and Shakeel, the constables, they said. according to sources, the victim girl namely nabila Younas lodged complaint with officials of pS Rawat stating that she arrived in a flat in Bahria Town from lahore to meet her friend on 12/12/2022. She alleged a police team headed by aSi Raja Saeed Akmal stormed into flat at 12:30am and started beating family of Guria. She added the police team was asking about a suspect namely ali from the family. “aSi Raja Saeed akmal taken me to a room where he raped me thrice,” the victim girl said adding that he also recorded her objectionable videos in mobile phone and threatened to not share my ordeal with anyone or else he would leak these videos on social media. The victim also told police aSi asked her to visit his place for seven days or he would implicate her in bogus narcotics case. She appealed police to register case and to arrest the accused. police registered case and began investigation. Earlier, CpO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad nadim Bukhari had placed the three policemen including aSi under suspension on charges of raping a girl and had also ordered a departmental inquiry against them.