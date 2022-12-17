Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Mu­hammad Saleem Marwat on Friday visited Manjik­hel check post of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station Tank and reviewed the security measures.

Accompanied by SP Investigation Shabbir Khan, the RPO thoroughly reviewed the check post build­ing and security situation.

He inspected the security trench dug around the check post, building, residential barracks and guard place (santri posh) during his visit to the check post.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that making check-posts strong and secure were the need of the hour in view of the current law and order situation for the safety of police personnel.