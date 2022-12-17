Share:

LARKANA-The lives of millions of citizens have been severely affected across Larkana district by the uncalled for gas loading shedding by SSGC.

The people of Sindh province according to the Constitution have the first right to the gas coming out of Sindh but its people are being denied and facing double standards by the rulers.

In this connection, lawyer Waseem Akhtar Katpar, social worker Noor Ahmad Mengal and others in an emergency meeting said on Friday that the illegitimate load-shedding of gas in Sindh in winter and summer seasons is beyond understanding, while in the large province of Punjab, a huge amount of gas is being consumed in factories, mills, industries of industrial areas, but still the amount of gas outage in Sindh is very high being the producer of the most needed commodity.

They said that depriving energy to the residents of Sindh will have far-reaching consequences in future if the citizens are denied basic rights. The people of Sindh are being annoyed by more and more unannounced gas load-shedding which has ruined their lives, they said.

In order to solve the problems of the people, the rulers should understand that on the one hand, there are small villages in Sindh where most of the people do not have gas supply and the residents are cooking on burning wood, tree branches and wooden sticks, and on the other hand, there are big factories and industrial estates in the heavily populated province of Punjab where gas supply has become easy without production, they said.

They said that the people of Sindh should be freed from the unlawful inconvenience and botheration of their own gas load shedding otherwise, they warned, there will be a strong protest.