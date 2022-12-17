Share:

Kyiv, Ukraine-A fresh barrage of deadly Russian strikes battered Ukraine on Friday, cutting water and electricity in major cities and piling pressure on the grid in sub-zero temperatures.

Kyiv residents in winter coats crammed into underground metro stations as air raid sirens rang out and Russian forces fired off dozens of missiles in one of the biggest broadsides targeting the Ukrainian capital since February. AFP journalists reported loud explosions and Kyiv’s mayor said water supplies were disrupted in a wave of nationwide attacks that also killed two in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown in the south.

Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv, near the border with Russia, was left without electricity, its mayor said. “I woke up, I saw a rocket in the sky,” Kyiv resident 25-year-old Lada Korovai said. “I saw it and understood that I have to go to the tube.”

“We live in this situation. It’s a war, it’s real war,” she told AFP.

The onslaught is the latest of several waves of strikes targeting key infrastructure that began in October after a series of embarrassing battlefield defeats for Russia.

The central cities of Poltava and Kremenchuk were also without power and regional officials in Kryvyi Rig, where Zelensky was born, said rockets hit a residential building.