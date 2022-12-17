Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh Assembly on Friday was adjourned well before completion of its agenda due to lack of quorum as majority of members from both sides of the aisle did not turn up just like previous sittings of the current session.

The quorum was pointed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jamal-ud-din Siddiqui during the Question Hour when only 31 members from both sides were sitting in the House.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani expressed displeasure over the absence of the lawmakers and said that the Assembly remained in session for just 100 days in a parliamentary year yet the members did not show their interest.

“Hardly 50 percent members of treasury and opposition both attend the session,” the Speaker deplored.

He then ordered headcount and rung the bells for five minutes. Even after that the members, who were possibly sitting in the lobby did not join the sitting, making the Speaker to adjourn the session to Monday.

Earlier, there were only two starred questions were answered and majority of agenda items including six call attention notices, an adjournment motion, a privilege motion and two government bills remained not taken up.

Furnishing replies during Question Hour in the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Science and Technology Tanzeela Umi Habiba said that ‘E-Policing’ system was introduced in the police stations under entire data of a prisoner was kept safe.

She said that the department had initiated a project namely “Introduction of E-policing System in Sindh” wherein various component like E-driving Licence System, Traffic Management System, 15 Madadgar System, FM Radio at 88.65 MHz for traffic police and Prison Management System with allied IT infrastructure was established.

“The project after its completion in 2012 has been handed over to the police and prison departments and currently operational at their end. If a person goes to jail even once in connection with a crime, his entire data is kept safe to keep an eye on his activities for the future,” Tanzeela Umi Habiba said.

To another query, she said that the Information Science and Technology Department had developed the online driving licence system and handed it over to the Home Department in 2012.

Tanzeela Umi Habiba said that when the provincial government proposed to the department to build any type of IT system, they had prepared the system and handed it over to the concerned department.

The special assistant said that the department had implemented a scheme “Wi-Fi Facility in Public Sector Universities of Sindh” through National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) under which Wi-Fi facility was provided on prescribed locations of eight public sector universities.

Those universities included Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science & Technology at Shaheed Benazirabad; University of Sindh, Jamshoro; Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi; Dow University of Health Sciences, Main Campus, Karachi; Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, Karachi; Peoples University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad; Quaid-e-Awam University Engineering, Science & Technology, Larkana Campus; and Liaquat University of Medical & Health Science, Jamshoro.

She said that moreover, students of the above Universities are availing Wi-Fi facility installed under the said project and getting their informatics knowledge of the related courses.