D I KHAN - Two renowned politicians of Dera Ismail Khan Sami Ullah Khan Alizai and his father Hafeez Ullah Khan Alizai on Friday joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F). They make this announcement while addressing a press conference here on Friday evening along with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood. Speaking on this occasion, the JUIF chief informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Dera Imail Khan on December 26 to inaugurate a number of mega development projects for the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Fazl, who is also Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that Dera Ismail Khan was his land and every possible step would be taken for the uplift of the district which had been long been awaiting development-oriented initiatives. As part of efforts to meet long-standing demands and requirements of the area, Fazl said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would announce CPEC route from Yarik to Sagu and onward to Zhob, a road from Yarik to Tank, Tank to Pezu, construction of Mufti Mehmood Chowk to Yarik road and Mufti Mehmood Chowk to Qureshi Morr road. Besides, he added the govt had agreed to build an international airport in the region to increase trade and economic activities with central Asian countries. However, he said that a suitable site was being selected, adding, such initiatives would make Dera Ismail Khan an economic hub. He said the measures would also be taken for the agriculture sector of Dera Ismail Khan and in this regard Gomal Zam dam had already been built but it needed to be further channelized. He said that Chashma Lift Canal and Tank Zam dam would be constructed to bring about 12 lac acre barren land under cultivation. Similarly, he added that an industrial zone would be set up and it would usher in socio-economic development of the area.