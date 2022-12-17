Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Elahi while responding to the announcement of the date by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief said that he was satisfied with the decision Imran Khan and he had supported Imran Khan for a long time.

Earlier today, the deposed premier held a session for deciding the fate of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the meeting. Also present were the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders.

The leaders discussed various options. Sources said the PML-Q stated that a suitable time would be chosen for the dissolution of assemblies. However, they said, the ultimate decision was in the hand of Imran Khan.

Mr Khan said a clear roadmap would be given to the people and that the PML-Q would remain his party’s ally in the future.

Meanwhile, CM Punjab Pervez Elahi said after attending the session that Imran Khan owed Punjab assembly and we will support the chairman PTI’s policies.

Mr Elahi further said Imran Khan had defeated his political rivals and those spreading conspiracies would be unsuccessful.

Chaudhary Moonis Elahi said that our alliance was stronger than before.