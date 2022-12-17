Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Friday granted post-arrest bail to a blasphemy accused who allegedly joined a Whatsapp group that posted blasphemous content. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi conducted hearing of the bail plea of an accused who was arrested for allegedly joining a Whatsapp group that posted blasphemous content. The accused was granted bail on furnishing surety bond of Rs100,000. FIA Cybercrime Multan had registered a case against the accused on June 6, 2022 on a complaint. Later, a trial court and the high court had rejected the bail of the accused. During the hearing, Justice Isa inquired from the public prosecutor why the trial court did not mention any clause under which the accused is indicted and how the accused would contest his case when he is unaware under what section of the Pakistan Penal Code he has been indicted. The deputy attorney general (DAG) replied that FIA had inquired into the matter on the complaint.