ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday approved amendments to recently passed foreign investment promotion and protection act limiting its scope to Balochistan province’s Reko Diq copper and gold mining project – a move that will help the PML-N led federal government to address concerns of its coalition partners. The upper house of the parliament passed the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with the majority of vote amid an uproar due to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest for the third consecutive sitting over the arrest of party lawmaker Azam Khan Swati. Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar simultaneously introduced and moved the bill after Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani suspended the questions hour session on former’s request. As the finance minister, who is also the leader of the house, rose from his seat to introduce the bill, the PTI lawmakers in a repeat of events started raising slogans of “release Azam Swati” and “issue production orders of Azam Swati”. They again gathered around chairman Senate’s podium, tore apart copies of the agenda and tossed the same into the air. In the meantime, the security personnel of the Senate Secretariat encircled the seat of Dar to avoid any untoward incident. The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, approves amendments to the recently passed the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act that seeks to revive the long- stalled Reko Diq project. On December 12, the act was passed by both houses of parliament amidst protest from within the ruling coalition. The law paved the way for the settlement of a deal between the federal and Balochistan governments and Canadian company Barrick Gold Corporation (BCG) to resume mining in Balochistan’s Chagai district.