Rawalpindi - Several areas of thickly populated Rawalpindi are facing acute water shortage while the civic bodies have failed in resolving the genuine issue of the residents. The residents threatened of launching series of protest demonstrations against civic bodies including water and Sanitation agency (waSa) in upcoming days. according to a survey, conducted by The nation on Friday, residents of various areas including dhoke Baba Miran Mustafa, dhoke lal Shah, dhama Syedan, Mumtaz Market, Sadiq Town, dhoke Haji niaz ali, Chiristain Colony, Kalhoor, dhoke Juma, nadir Street, Mubarak line, Munawar Colony, Hill View, Jarahi, Janjua Town, Sanjoli Estate, Kehkashan Colony, Rukhshanda Masjid, Rahman Markaz, dheri Hassanabad, lala Zar, dhamial, Hayyal, Bakra Mandi, Chakri Road and suburbs. The civic bodies including water and Sanitation agency (waSa) have failed to arrange an alternative to cope with the water shortage. Taking advantage of the situation, the tanker mafia is fleecing the poor residents round the clock. Talking to The nation, ahmed nawaz, a resident of dhoke lal Shah, said that despite decrease in temperature, the water shortage has intensified in his area. He said that the groundwater level has plummeted because of commercial wells dug up by water sellers. He said that waSa is not supplying water for last many days while citizens are facing intense problems. Babar Chaudhry, hailing from Hill View lane, was of view that the locals had lodged several complaints with waSa high ups as well as the public elected representatives about acute water shortage in the area but none of them is paying heed towards the lingering issue. He appealed Chief Minister punjab Chaudhry pervaiz Elahi and deputy Speaker punjab assembly to take action against the authorities concerned. Many other locals including amir Shah, asad, Zohaib Kazmi, ahsan Khan, Shamroz Khan, Qasim Manzoor, Muhammad Bilal, Hamza liaquat and Sajjad Sadiq, all the residents of Sadiq Town, showed their grievances and asked the quarters concerned to intervene to ensure uninterrupted water supply on a priority basis. The residents said they would stage a protest if they were not provided with an uninterrupted water supply. One of the complainants, Haji Zaman, said that there was no pipeline in his street while the adjoining streets were getting proper water which was unjustified. Another resident said that he has to fetch water from a filter plant near Katcheri. “we can’t afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs2,000 to 2200 to buy water from private water tankers,” he added. The residents of the area demanded to ensure regular supply of water during the winter season. Managing director waSa was not available for his comments.