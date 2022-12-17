Share:

Pakistan Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday the country’s politics was at a turning point and the next 24 hours could be decisive.

He said: “Those who leave Imran Khan will ruin their political future. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief will decide the fate of assemblies.”

Taking to Twitter, he further said President Arif Alvi did not have any success (regarding talks with the federal government).

The former federal interior minister also said in his message that those who wanted to push Imran Khan against the wall should avoid destabilizing the country.

Speaking about the recent differences over the oil deal with Russia, he said, “the foreign minister and the petroleum minister are giving different views.” He added that the industrial sector had to face stagnation due to current government’ policies.