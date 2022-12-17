Share:

The government’s announcement of cutting energy consumption costs and clamping down on power theft is a move in the right direction, but just how effective this strategy will be is still questionable. The plan will be presented for approval at the next cabinet meeting—and it is hoped more details will be released once this is done.

Based on reports regarding the plan, there is a strategy in place to shift both private and public buildings to solar power, alongside more active efforts to cut down on energy theft. This could be interpreted as a ‘light’ energy policy—similar to the one presented by the PML-N when it came to power in 2013, but less expansive in scope. The policy was effective back then and helped move Pakistan from crisis levels to managed shortfall in supply. But this national drive to increase sources of energy at the time did not account for sustainable sources. Turning on so many oil and import-based fuels contributed to the current situation.

Transitioning away from fuel-based energy production—especially since such a large part of the grid relies on imported sources of combustion—will certainly not be easy. Shifting offices and buildings to solar power is a start, but not only does this require investment at the outset to make the shift, but training will be required for staff that maintains this infrastructure. Solar panels need to be regularly cleaned and managed properly to be reliable, which means that the strategy of shifting to solar and then forgetting about it will not work. It is hoped that the government accounts for this, otherwise the investment into solar will yield benefits for a short period, and then require even further investment to repair damages and wear and tear, setting us back even further.

A move toward sustainable energy production is the only way we are safeguarding our supply, reducing import costs and making our grid more climate resilient, all through one policy. But it will require a carefully considered plan, with long-term structures in place to make it work. It is hoped that the government is looking at the problem from this perspective, and not through the myopic lens of merely working through its remaining tenure.