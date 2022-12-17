Share:

KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transformation International Society (TIS) to prepare interns through supervised clinical training to be able to play the role of entry-level Clinical Psychologists to implement their skills effectively in psychological assessment and intervention. The agreement is to enhance cooperation by providing students with the opportunity to practical function in a clinic and to recognise and reform abnormal behaviour, cognition and emotions through the application of psychotherapeutic principles and techniques, said a statement on Friday. The association of the two organisations would facilitate the students with secure knowledge, skill, and ability to reach sound judgment in the detection, evaluation, and diagnosis of various psychological conditions. Cdre (R) Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali and Prof Dr Qudsia Tariq, Board Member TIS signed the MoU on behalf of the Sir Syed University and TIS respectively, while Dr Sumbul Mujeeb, Sr Lecturer SSUET, and Amima Salam, Assistant Medical Director, TIS, signed as witness.