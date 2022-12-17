Share:

KARACHI - Inclusion of people with disabilities (PWDs) in every walk of life can lead to an inclusive society and will lead to social as well as economic development as according to a WHO world report on disability, globally every 7th person out of total population is living with some form of disability. This was the focused point of stakeholders expressed at the signing ceremony of a letter of understanding between Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and Sightsavers Pakistan for promoting inclusion of persons with disabilities in Pakistan’s job market. This partnership will facilitate the inclusion of PWDs into employment while improving disability confidence of employers. The letter of understanding was signed by Country Director Sightsavers Pakistan Syeda Munazza Gillani and EFP President Ismail Sattar on behalf of their respective organizations. President EFP, Ismail Sattar, termed this collaboration a positive step towards achieving the provincial government’s mission of inclusion of persons with disabilities. He also urged sustainable collaboration with other national and international organizations for this cause. “Utmost efforts of our Federation are to ensure decent job opportunities for all especially for persons with disabilities at work places so that they are not exposed to any social or economic discrimination,” Ismail Sattar ensured his commitment on behalf of EFP. While addressing the audience, Country Director Sightsavers Pakistan Syeda Munaza Gillani shared the findings of recent labour market assessment which identified the need of improving employers’ disability confidence and job readiness of youth with disabilities. She urged the employers to join Pakistan Business and Disability Network to ensure inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in job market. While highlighting the barriers and aspirations of youth with disabilities, she said, persons with disabilities are an integral part of the society where they are exposed to various issues like health problems, discriminatory attitudes, dependence on others, economic hardships and transportation issues. Office Incharge (ILO, Country Office Pakistan) Ms. Khemphone Phaokhamkeo, considered this partnership a significant milestone for the inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities. She further said that the initiative will help Pakistan in meeting international commitments such as SDGs and UNCRPD.