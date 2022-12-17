Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Sec­retary Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Friday said mea­sures were being taken to improve quality treat­ment facilities in govern­ment run hospitals in or­der to restore confidence of public in the province. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting based on the complaints and problems faced by the patients. The heads of all treasury care hospitals of Quetta participated in the meeting and the follow­ing decisions were taken for strict implementation. The meeting decided that OPD would open at 9am daily, patients should be provided timely medical treatment so they would not face difficulties in the hospitals. Long delays and transfer of patients to private facilities would not be acceptable. Bio­metric should be opera­tional from now on and in the first phase BPS-01 to BPS-16 employees should be registered. The health secretary said that over­all cleanliness would be ensured and a progress report should be shared with the Health Depart­ment on a daily basis. He said that any type of negligence in medical procedures during duty would be intolerable. Saleh Muhammad Nasir said that according to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo, we were trying to provide quality and better health facilities in the province. “Our mis­sion is to restore public confidence in govern­ment hospitals through outstanding service de­livery, proper utilisation of available resources will help in expanding and im­proving service delivery,” he added.