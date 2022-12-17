Share:

KARACHI-The Karachi police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspected robber who had shot dead Karachi’s NED University, Bilal Nasir, over robbery resistance. The police said that the suspect, Nizam, was arrested during a raid carried out near super highway. They said that the suspect was an experienced delinquent who had been to jail several times before. Police have also recovered a weapon from the possession of the suspect.

The victim was a final-year student doing petroleum engineering at NED University of Engineering and Technology. According to police officials, the robbers fired two bullets at Bilal, one in the chest and one in the leg. The bullet shells were also found at the incident place.