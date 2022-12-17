Share:

Needless to say, the socio-political and economic rivalries between the most developed economies are quite understandable. However, the recent three-hour-long meet-up of the US-Chinese presidents at the “G20 Summit” has astounded the world.

The G20 summit is the conference of the world’s major 20 economies including the United States, China, Russia, and others. Its members account for more than 80 percent of the world’s GDP, seventy-five percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the population of the planet. Further, the purpose of the G20 summit each year is to hold a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity across the world.

Recently, Joe Biden and Xi-Jinping came out for long-awaited talks regarding their intense geopolitical and strategic relationship on the matter of Taiwan. During this meeting, both country heads agreed on the diplomatic term to maintain peaceful strategic communication which is an enormous initiative.

Meanwhile, both discussed the Russian-Ukraine war and decided to play a positive role in terms of peace talks for the sake of benign development in the region.

Above all, the successful and most awaited peace talk between these two countries can benefit the South Asian region too, particularly Pakistan which is currently going through an economic crisis because of the geopolitical disturbance from these countries.

NOREEN ANWAR,

Turbat.