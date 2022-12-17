Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of recent spree transfers and post­ing in Punjab as many 8 high rank bureaucrates of grade 19 and 18 swap placements here on Friday.

According to the official notification, Additional Director General Multan Development Author­ity (MDA), Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen BS-19 has been transferred with direction to report to S&GAD for further orders. Director General Ba­hawalpur Development (BDA), Baqa Muhammad Jam BS-19 has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Communication and Works Department South Punjab. Officer on special du­tyMuhammad Ijaz Joiya BS-19 has been posted as Secretary Provincial Transport Authority (PTA), on deputation basis. Director (Finance) Punjab Auqaf Organization, Tajammal Abbas Ranahas been transferred and posted as Director General Directorate General Kachi Abadies, on a vacant post. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Kasur Maham Asif Malik BS-18 has been trans­ferred with directions to report to the S&GAD. Currently at the disposal of Anti-corruption estab­lishment Lahore, Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan BS-18 has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Board of Revenue Punjab for fur­ther adjustment as Deputy Secretary. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khushab, Naveed Ahmad BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Irrigation Department. Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare De­partment has been transferred and posted as Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khushab, after the transfer of Naveed Ahmad