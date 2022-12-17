Share:

PESHAWAR - A two-day 2nd International Conference on ‘Recent Advances in Civil Engineering and Disaster Management (ICCEDM-2022)’ was organized by the Department of Civil Engineering held at UET Peshawar on Friday. As the Chief Guest of the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain welcomed the attendees to the conference, which was aimed at promoting research in the field of disaster mitigation and disaster management for floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters in Pakistan. The Department of Civil Engineering is focused on the most recent research and industry-best procedures in the fields of Civil Engineering and Disaster Management, according to the vice chancellor of UET Peshawar