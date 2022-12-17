Share:

LAHORE - US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole on Friday reassured the US government’s commitment to strong bilateral relations with Pakistan through economic devel­opment, exchange programmes and cultural preservation initiatives.

During his two-day visit to Sargod­ha, Consul Makaneole met academi­cians, government, business, and private sector leaders.

He also met members of the Sar­godha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and toured National Orange Factory to discuss ways to further strengthen economic ties

between the US and Pakistan.

Bilateral ties spanning over 75 years, he said the United States is Pakistan’s largest export market and American companies have been leading investors in

Pakistan for the past 20 years.

“In the past year alone, the US in­vestment in Pakistan increased by over 50 per cent, reaching its highest level in over a decade,” he asserted.

The consul general planted a tree at the Sargodha Botanical Gar­den and hailed government’s Clean Green Pakistan drive, adding “Clean energy is critical to fighting the im­pact of climate change. During

our 75 years of partnership, the United States has always stood by Pakistan.”

He emphasized that the United States is continuing this strong tra­dition, having thus far contributed more than $95 million in cash, food, health, security, disaster prepared­ness, and capacity building

in response to the devastating flooding.

At the University of Sargodha, Consul General Makaneole visited the local Lincoln Corner - the

oldest in Punjab. He said these Corners provide students and the local community with a multi-media resource center for interaction with expert speakers, taking part in STEM activities, practicing English lan­guage skills, and learning about the United States.

During a meeting with members of the North Punjab Chapter of the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN), Makaneole praised the pas­sion they bring to their communities and the bilateral relationship.

Makaneole also met Commis­sioner Sargodha Maryam Khan and thanked her for the hospitality dur­ing his two-day visit of Sargodha