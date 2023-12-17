Sunday, December 17, 2023
127 ASIs promoted in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Lahore Police has promoted 127 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Sub-Inspectors, while 486 Constables have been elevated to the position of Head Constables. Additionally, 92 C2 Constables have also received promo­tions to the rank of Head Constable. This year, a total of 852 policemen have been promoted as SIs while 779 have been made Head Con­stables. The promoted policemen belong to various units, including Operations, Investi­gations and the Security Division. A ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Office in La­hore to pin new badges to the promoted staff. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, along with SSP (Legal) Ghulam Hussain Chohan, pinned the pro­motion badges on the policemen during the ceremony. Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana congratulated the promoted staff and urged them to fulfill their duties with a renewed commitment. He emphasized the importance of expeditiously handling matters related to the promotions of policemen and noted that timely promotions contribute to better service delivery to the citizens. CCPO highlighted that promotion processes across all ranks are underway, emphasizing the prin­ciples of merit and seniority. Bilal Siddique Kamilyana directed the newly promoted staff to provide the best services to the people.

Our Staff Reporter

